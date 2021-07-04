Matt Gaetz tells crowd he'll nominate Trump for House Speaker at Sarasota rally

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTXL) — Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of Trump supporters at a rally in Sarasota Saturday that he will nominate Donald Trump to be the next Speaker of the House.

The announcement came at a "Save America" rally in Sarasota to celebrate Independence Day.

"After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," said Rep. Gaetz.

Matt Gaetz states that when the Republicans take back the House of Representatives, he commits to vote for Trump as Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/4kPiuVx6pP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 3, 2021

To become Speaker of the House, Trump would not be required to win a congressional seat. The Constitution does not require the speaker to be a current member of the House of Representatives, although every speaker thus far has been.

However, he would have to flip the House of Representatives and win the support of Republican lawmakers.