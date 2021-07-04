Watch
Matt Gaetz tells crowd he'll nominate Trump for House Speaker at Sarasota rally

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2002, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., addresses the crowd during a President Donald Trump campaign rally at the Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Fla. Before Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 11:41:35-04

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTXL) — Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of Trump supporters at a rally in Sarasota Saturday that he will nominate Donald Trump to be the next Speaker of the House.

The announcement came at a "Save America" rally in Sarasota to celebrate Independence Day.

"After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," said Rep. Gaetz.

To become Speaker of the House, Trump would not be required to win a congressional seat. The Constitution does not require the speaker to be a current member of the House of Representatives, although every speaker thus far has been.

However, he would have to flip the House of Representatives and win the support of Republican lawmakers.

