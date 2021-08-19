Watch
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

Alex Brandon/AP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:40:03-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hours-long standoff.

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, crawled out of the vehicle and was being taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m.

He had pulled up outside the library earlier in the day and told police he had a bomb in his truck.

An officer saw what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand.

The man had been negotiating with police during a standoff that lasted around five hours.

