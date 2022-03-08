Watch
Georgia man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam

Illegally obtained COVID-19 relief loan to buy card
Pokemon cards
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Competitor Jeffrey Chang from Washington state, reviews his hand, as he competes for a last chance qualifier spot in the Pokémon trading card game for the 2014 Pokémon World Championships in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Pokemon cards
Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 21:15:08-05

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokemon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year in applying for a COVID-19 relief loan.

They say he received $85,000, and spent more than half on the Pokemon trading card.

