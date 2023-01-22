Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Los Angeles area mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

California Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
California Shooting
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 08:20:53-05

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration.

It set off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical.

Meyer said 10 people died at the scene.

Meyer said people were “pouring out of the location screaming” when officers arrived on the scene.

He said officers then went into the dance ballroom as firefighters treated the wounded.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming