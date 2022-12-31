Longtime ABC newswoman Barbara Walters dies at 93

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a longtime journalist and the first female evening news anchor, has died at the age of 93 according to ABC News.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View." She appeared on "The View" until 2014, according to the Associated Press.

Prior to joining ABC she appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” for 15 years.

During her career, she was the first to interview Monica Lewinsky in 1999, according to her ABC News biography.

Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear!” Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

ABC says she won 12 Emmy awards during her career, 11 of those during her time at ABC. She also often hosted a year end special "Barbara Walters 10 Most Fascinating People."

Robert Iger, President of the Walt Disney Company, says Walters died at her home in New York. He called Walters "a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself."

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

Walters' cause of death has not been released. She is survived by her only daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.