Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

AP
FILE - This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows Lloyd Price appears backstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, in New York. The New Orleans mainstay and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has died. Price was known for such hits as “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and “Stagger Lee.” His wife Jackie said he died Monday, May 3, 2021 in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 19:02:41-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Lloyd Price, a New Orleans mainstay and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has died. Price was known for such hits as “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and “Stagger Lee.”

His wife Jacqueline said he died Monday in New Rochelle, New York. He was 88.

Price was among the last survivors of a post-World War II scene that anticipated the rise of rock in the mid-1950s.

Along with Fats Domino among others, Price fashioned a deep, exuberant sound around the brass and swing of New Orleans jazz and blues that placed high on R&B charts and eventually crossed over to white audiences.

