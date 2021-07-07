Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Lin-Manuel Miranda sees art and philanthropy with same lens

items.[0].image.alt
Monica Simoes/AP
In this undated photo provided by Monica Simoes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, laughs with his father Luis Miranda Jr. The award-winning “Hamilton” creator says the inspirations for his art and philanthropy are linked. With a series of donations to organizations helping immigrants announced Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Miranda and his family’s nonprofit will support the new focus on immigration in the movie version of his musical “In the Heights.” (Monica Simoes via AP)
Philanthropy LinManuel Miranda
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:46:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is announcing a series of donations to organizations that serve immigrants.

In honor of the Fourth of July, the Miranda Family Fund awarded a total of $225,000 in grants to immigrant rights groups and policy reform advocates throughout the country.

The recipients are Arizona’s Pima County Justice for All, California’s Coalition for Human Rights Los Angeles, Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, Michigan’s Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, Texas’ Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Utah Refugee Connection, Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Washington, and both Alianza for Progress and Orlando Center for Justice in Florida.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming