Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to United States

Libyan officials say a powerful militia was involved in the clandestine detention and questioning of a suspect in the 1988 downing of a New York-bound PanAm flight over Lockerbie, Scotland.

The alleged bombmaker involved in the attack, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was eventually extradited to the United States earlier this month, under orders from one of two rival governments running Libya.

Some have questioned the legality of the extradition because of the involvement of a militia and apparent lack of formal procedures.

The White House and the U.S. Justice Department decline to comment.

U.S. officials have said privately that they believe this played out as a by-the-book extradition.