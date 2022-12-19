Watch Now
Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to United States

Whitney Minter, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, Erik Kenerson
Dana Verkouteren/AP
FILE - The artist sketch depicts Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, in federal court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, as Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather listens. Libyan officials say a powerful militia was involved in the clandestine detention and questioning of a suspect in the 1988 downing of a New York-bound PanAm flight over Lockerbie, Scotland. The alleged bombmaker involved in the attack, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was eventually extradited to the United States earlier this month, under orders from one of two rival governments running Libya. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)
Whitney Minter, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, Erik Kenerson
Posted at 9:40 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 21:40:35-05

Libyan officials say a powerful militia was involved in the clandestine detention and questioning of a suspect in the 1988 downing of a New York-bound PanAm flight over Lockerbie, Scotland.

The alleged bombmaker involved in the attack, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was eventually extradited to the United States earlier this month, under orders from one of two rival governments running Libya.

Some have questioned the legality of the extradition because of the involvement of a militia and apparent lack of formal procedures.

The White House and the U.S. Justice Department decline to comment.

U.S. officials have said privately that they believe this played out as a by-the-book extradition.

