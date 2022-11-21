Watch Now
Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 20, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception.

The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion.

That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report.

In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.

