Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, one of the tigers living at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is pictured at the park in Wynnewood, Okla. The animals were moved to a different zoo called, Tiger King-Zoo in Thackerville, Okla. Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from Netflix's "Tiger King" stars Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe's animal park in Thackerville. The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday, May 20, 2021, the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 20:12:16-04

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga.

The Oklahoman reports a jaguar was among the last cats removed from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, a few miles north of Oklahoma's border with Texas.

The turbulent beginnings of the zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Zookeeper Jeff Lowe moved the cats to a Thackerville property after the August shutdown of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

