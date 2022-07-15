Krispy Kreme celebrating 85th birthday with BOGO $0.85 glazed dozen offer

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — In celebration of its birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering a BOGO $0.85 original glazed dozen deal on Friday, July 15 only.

In purchase of any dozen at its original price, customers may receive an Original Glazed dozen at the discounted price of $0.85.

The offer is eligible for both in-shop and online. BOGO purchases are limited to 4 in shop and 1 online.

For online redemption, use promo code "85YEARS".

For more information regarding participating locations, visit KrispyKreme.com/promos.