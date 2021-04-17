Watch
Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone leaves federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has sued former President Donald Trump's ally Stone, accusing him and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 12:12:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has sued Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone, accusing the conservative provocateur and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. It alleges the couple underpaid income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011 and separately alleges Stone also owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018.

Stone tells The Associated Press that the Internal Revenue Service is “well aware that I have no assets and that their lawsuit is politically motivated." Stone is a longtime friend of the former president's.

