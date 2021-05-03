Watch
Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to reveal himself in suit

Posted at 4:39 PM, May 03, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a man cannot anonymously accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him at age 14 after meeting him in Spacey's suburban New York acting class.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued the decision Monday in a lawsuit in which the man wished to be identified only as “C.D.” Kaplan said C.D.'s privacy interest does not outweigh the presumption of open judicial proceedings and the prejudice to Spacey that would occur if he could proceed anonymously.

Kaplan noted that C.D. for decades has spoken to an unknown number of people about his claims against Spacey.

