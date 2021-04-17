Watch
Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's motions to toss sex charges

John Minchillo/AP
FILE- In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Sex trafficking charges were added Monday, March 29, 2021 to the indictment against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend as prosecutors alleged that she groomed a 14-year-old girl to recruit other young females in the early 2000s to provide “sexualized massages” to Epstein in return for cash. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 12:13:52-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's efforts to toss charges that she recruited three teenage girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Friday rejected arguments that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution.

She also rejected arguments that some of all charges should be tossed out for a variety of reasons.

The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges. And she said arguments the defense will make against new sex trafficking charges will be decided later.

