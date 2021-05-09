Watch
Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition

Gregory Bull/AP
Lucius Giannini stands for a portrait Thursday, April 15, 2021, in San Diego. Giannini graduated from the University of California at San Diego at the end of last summer with a degree in political science. He had hoped to find work with the Peace Corps, or maybe teaching English overseas. But the Peace Corps was bringing all its volunteers home, and no one was hiring for overseas teaching. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 16:56:24-04

(AP) — This year’s graduating class of college seniors is poised for better prospects than were the 2020 graduates, who had the misfortune to graduate in the depths of the disastrous coronavirus recession.

Though the competition will be stiff — this year’s graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates who are still seeking their first full-time job — employers are ramping up hiring. And many are desperate for workers.

The pace of job openings in the United States is now far above pre-recession levels, including in professional occupations that college students are more likely to seek and that can typically be done from home.

