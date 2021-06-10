Watch
Jeffrey Toobin returns to CNN after Zoom call incident

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Jeffrey Toobin attends the PEN Literary Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York. The CNN legal analyst returned to the network Thursday, June 10, 2021, for the first time in more than seven months after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with former colleagues at The New Yorker. Toobin, in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, said that he was grateful to CNN for another chance and that he was "trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Jeffrey Toobin
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 10, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin returned to CNN for the first time in more than seven months after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with former colleagues at The New Yorker magazine.

Asked pointedly by colleague Alisyn Camerota “what the hell" he was thinking, Toobin responded that he “wasn't thinking very well or very much.”

He says he's trying to become the kind of person people can trust again. Toobin also says he thought his punishment from The New Yorker, where he was fired after working there for 27 years, was excessive. But he said that's why criminals aren't responsible for setting sentences.

