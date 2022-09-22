Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in the mob’s attack.

U.S. District Judge John Bates on Thursday also ordered 41-year-old Stephen Ayres to perform 100 hours of community service. Prosecutors had recommended sentencing Ayres to 60 days of incarceration.

In July, Ayres testified before the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. After the hearing, Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had faced the crowd of rioters.