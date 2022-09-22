Watch Now
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 12, 2022. Ayers has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in the mob’s attack. U.S. District Judge John Bates also on Thursday ordered 41-year-old Stephen Ayres to perform 100 hours of community service. Prosecutors had recommended sentencing Ayres to 60 days of incarceration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, FIle)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 22, 2022
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in the mob’s attack.

U.S. District Judge John Bates on Thursday also ordered 41-year-old Stephen Ayres to perform 100 hours of community service. Prosecutors had recommended sentencing Ayres to 60 days of incarceration.

In July, Ayres testified before the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. After the hearing, Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had faced the crowd of rioters.

