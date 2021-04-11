Watch
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'

AP
FILE - This file photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. The facility lost power Sunday, April 11, 2021, just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster, the latest incident to strike the site amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers. Iran on Sunday described the blackout an act of “nuclear terrorism,” raising regional tensions. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 13:41:14-04

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program has called a blackout that struck the country’s Natanz nuclear facility “nuclear terrorism.”

Ali Akbar Salehi made the comments in a report published online by Iranian state television on Sunday night. He did not name a suspect in the sabotage. His comments escalate current Mideast tensions.

Many Israeli media outlets offered the same assessment that a cyberattack darkened Natanz and damaged a facility that is home to sensitive centrifuges.

While the reports offered no sourcing for the evaluation, Israeli media maintains a close relationship with the country’s military and intelligence agencies.

