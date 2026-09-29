How TrumpRx prices actually compare to others

The new TrumpRx website touts "the lowest prices on prescription medications in the developed world." But a new analysis has found that might not be the case.

An analysis from KFF found that consumers are about as likely to pay more as they are to pay less for prescription drugs on the TrumpRx website.

The analysis compared 32 brand-name prescription drugs on the TrumpRx site and in other countries. For 17 of those 32 drugs, the TrumpRx price was lower than the average price in comparable countries , according to KFF. The other 15 had higher prices on TrumpRx and the average in comparable coutries.

Watch the full report in the video player above.