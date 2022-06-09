Watch
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

Bill heads to the U.S. Senate
Susan Walsh/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a protest near Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. Protesters are demanding that Congress act on gun safety issues. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 23:25:00-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States House of Representatives passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

The bill would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds.

The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals.

But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand. Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?"

