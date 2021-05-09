Watch
House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position. If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 09, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy has publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post of No. 3 leader.

That cements the party conference’s support of the Donald Trump loyalist over Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney is an outspoken critic of the former president for promoting discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

House Republicans could vote as early as Wednesday to remove Cheney and replace her with Stefanik.

Cheney is the highest-ranking woman in the Republican leadership and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Stefanik's rise in leadership has won Trump's backing.

