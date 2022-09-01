Watch Now
House committee reaches deal to get Trump financial records

Election 2022 House New York District 12
Julia Nikhinson/AP
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney speaks to supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. Maloney lost to U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 16:22:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump has reached an agreement that ends litigation on the matter and requires his accounting firm to turn over certain records to the panel.

The committee's leader, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced the settlement Thursday. It follows a July decision by the federal appeals court in Washington that narrowed what records Congress is entitled to obtain.

The long-running case began began in April 2019 when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s then-accounting firm, Mazars USA.

