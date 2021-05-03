Watch
Hold on! 240-pound fish, age 100, caught in Detroit River

AP
This April 22, 2021 photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a 240-pound (108.8 kilograms) sturgeon that could be more than 100 years old was caught last week in the Detroit River by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a USFWS staffer laying next to it. The 240-pound, nearly 7 foot long fish, assumed to be a female was quickly released back into the river" after being weighed and measured into the river. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 03, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — This fish probably has a few fish stories.

A 240-pound sturgeon was caught last week in the Detroit River. Experts believe it was female and could be more than 100 years old.

The sturgeon was nearly 7 feet long. It was weighed and measured and then released back to the water by a crew from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency calls it a “real life river monster.”

The typical lifespan is 55 years for a male sturgeon and 70 to 100 years for females. Lake sturgeon are listed as a threatened species in Michigan.

All sturgeon caught in the Detroit River must be released.

