Governor: Indianapolis 'still reeling' from FedEx shooting

Michael Conroy/AP
A sheriff's car blocks the entrance to the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 where eight people were killed during a shooting late Thursday night. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 4:17 PM, May 01, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a downtown Indianapolis football stadium to remember the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb told the audience that he knows their anguish from the attack is far from over.

The three-hour event at Lucas Oil Stadium came two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community, before killing himself.

In a letter read aloud during the ceremony, former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized particular grief for the Sikh community, saying the group's members “add to the tapestry of this country.”

