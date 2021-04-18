Watch
GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump's presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox's most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )
Former President Donald Trump
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 12:25:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates and delay their preparations as he considered another run.

But many Republicans with national ambitions are already openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans.

They’re raising money, making hires and working to bolster their name recognition.

Those moves reflect both the fervor in the party to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a years-long endeavor. 

