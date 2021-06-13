Watch
GOP governors tie economy to relaxed approach to coronavirus

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta. Republicans are gearing up for midterm gubernatorial races by trumpeting the party’s more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to flip the script on an issue that helped Democrats win the White House and control of Capitol Hill in 2020. Kemp recently described his stewardship of a “measured reopening” as the way to “protect lives against COVID-19, but also protect your livelihood and your paycheck.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jun 12, 2021
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Republican governors running for reelection have begun trumpeting the party’s more hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic as they try to flip the script on an issue that helped Democrats win the White House and control of Capitol Hill in 2020.

GOP governors are pointing to a resurgent economy and crediting their resistance to strict public health protocols that the state leaders frame as shackles.

At the same time, Republican challengers are hammering Democratic governors as slow to relax business restrictions, end mask mandates and reopen schools full time. It's a strategy with risks and rewards for both parties.

