Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Federal agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 01, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The question of whether to serve a search warrant for Rudy Giuliani’s records had simmered inside the Justice Department last year. It divided officials in New York and Washington and remained unresolved for a new leadership team to sort out.

That happened this week in dramatic fashion, with federal agents raiding at Giuliani’s home and office and seizing electronics from the longtime lawyer and ally of former President Donald Trump.

The action represented not only a dramatic escalation in the probe into Giuliani’s business dealings, but was also one in a series of headline-making moves by a new Justice Department moving to assert itself swiftly.

