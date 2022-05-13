Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Georgian wants Congress to decry prosecution of abortions

Juneteenth Abolition Amendment
John Bazemore/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 file photo, Congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams speaks before members of Georgia's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol in Atlanta. As the nation on Thursday, June 17, 2021 officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday, honoring when the last enslaved Black people learned they were free, lawmakers are reviving calls to end a loophole in the Constitution that has allowed another form of slavery to thrive. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)
Juneteenth Abolition Amendment
Posted at 2:53 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:53:03-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia representative wants Congress to condemn attempts to criminally prosecute people who perform abortions or women who have abortions or experience miscarriages.

Rep. Nikema Williams is introducing her House resolution on Thursday.

The Atlanta Democrat used to be a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood in the southeast. She also chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia.

The move comes after Senate Republicans used the filibuster to block Democratic efforts to enshrine abortion access into federal law.

Elected officials across the country are anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that will overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming