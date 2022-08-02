French's unveils mustard glazed donuts in celebration of National Mustard Day

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 6, French's has unveiled their limited-edition mustard glazed donuts.

A limited amount of the mustard donuts will be released for nationwide shipping on August 6, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to Mccormick, the vibrant yellow covered donuts will also be available for free at any Dough Doughnut's shop location in New York City.

For make-at-home mustard donut recipes, visit https://mccormick.widencollective.com.

For nationwide shipping, visit www.doughdoughnuts.com/nationwideshipping.