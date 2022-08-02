Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

French's unveils mustard glazed donuts in celebration of National Mustard Day

Run and Ride for Donuts, yes Donuts
Courtesy: Facebook/Baker County Sheriff's Office
Run and Ride for Donuts, yes Donuts
Run and Ride for Donuts, yes Donuts
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:12:35-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 6, French's has unveiled their limited-edition mustard glazed donuts.

A limited amount of the mustard donuts will be released for nationwide shipping on August 6, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to Mccormick, the vibrant yellow covered donuts will also be available for free at any Dough Doughnut's shop location in New York City.

For make-at-home mustard donut recipes, visit https://mccormick.widencollective.com.

For nationwide shipping, visit www.doughdoughnuts.com/nationwideshipping.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming