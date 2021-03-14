Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Biden Border Wall
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 12:55:46-04

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months to safely receive, shelter and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the U.S. southwest border.

Government figures show a growing crisis at the border as hundreds of children illegally enter the U.S. daily from Mexico and are taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project