Feds roll out new vaccine finder website, text message service, hotline

(WTXL) — As the Biden administration continues to try to reach Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are launching a text messaging service, website and toll-free hotline to make the search easier, accurate and accessible.

The switch is to make finding a vaccination location less time-consuming, with new features like more than 150 languages supported for the new hotline number to immediately find the nearest place to get a vaccine.

VaccineFinder.org has now transitioned to become vaccines.gov, an HHS- and CDC-supported site. The old address will still forward you along to the new website.

Americans can now text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish to immediately receive addresses of nearby available vaccination centers on their phones.

To improve access to vaccines, especially for people with limited internet connection, language barriers or the inability to text, the HHS and CDC have launched a National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline, at an upcoming 800 number.

Those searching the website will enter their zip code and can adjust the search radius to find locations nearest to them. Other options include searching for specific vaccines, such as Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.