Federal judge blocks Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water
Matthew Brown/AP
A pumpjack is seen extracting crude oil from a well while a tanker truck passes on by on a highway near New Town, N.D. on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation on Tuesday May 18, 2021. A federal judge ruled Friday, May 21, 2021 that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:46:59-04
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judge blocks Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.