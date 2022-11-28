Watch Now
FBI confirms remains in landfill belong to Georgia toddler

Russ Bynum/AP
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, about the investigation into the suspected death of missing toddler Quinton Simon. Hadley said investigators believe the 20-month-old boy is dead based on interviews and evidence collected since the child was reported missing on Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 15:57:04-05

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The FBI on Monday confirmed that the bones found in a Georgia landfill are those of a toddler who had been reported missing last month and whose mother was arrested last week on charges including murder.

The FBI used DNA analysis to confirm that the bones belonged to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the agency said in a news release. Chatham County police said on Nov. 21 that they had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on charges of malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements involving her son.

Simon was being held in the Chatham County Jail, and it wasn't immediately clear Monday whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Simon called police on Oct. 5 to report that her son was missing from his playpen in their home just outside Savannah. The remains that were determined to be Quinton's were found in a landfill on Nov. 18.

