FBI Atlanta warning fans about Peach Bowl, national championship ticket scams

ATLANTA, Ga. — FBI Atlanta are warning fans to be careful and avoid ticket scams ahead of the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta this weekend and the National Championship game in Los Angeles in January.

According to FBI Atlanta's press release, consumers should protect their ticket barcodes as they would credit card numbers. Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Seres says the barcode found on most tickets is a "goldmine" for scammers due to being able to use the information to get into the games themselves without paying. Scammers can also reportedly copy the information to sell many fraudulent tickets.

SSA Seres also warned for those that may try to sell their extra tickets online, do not post a picture of the ticket.

The press release added that a lot of cash is at risk, stating that last year, the average price of a National Championship ticket was $3,000, according to one online ticket broker. The current lowest price for a standing room only ticket to the Peach Bowl game is $252, according to another online retailer.

SSA Seres warns if anyone is searching for a last-minute ticket, be careful choosing an online seller. Seres claims scammers are posting online as legitimate 3rd party resellers. “If the price seems too good to be true, it likely is,” says Seres.

To download a link of SSA Seres discussing potential scams and how to avoid them, visit WeTransfer/TicketScamMedia.