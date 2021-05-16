Watch
Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'

Jim Lo Scalzo/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
ATLANTA (AP) — The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States says “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says those especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. Fauci spoke Sunday by webcast from Washington, to a graduation ceremony for Emory University in Atlanta. He says many people in minority groups face obstacles starting at birth, including lack of an adequate diet and lack of access to health care.

Fauci says correcting societal wrongs will take decades. He's urging the college graduates to be part of the solution.

