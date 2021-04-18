Watch
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day in Dallas. In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 17:59:21-04

In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access or face a boycott.

In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic voters.

Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue.

A law already enacted in Georgia includes a provision banning the distribution of water bottles to people waiting in line to vote. That prompted some clergy to protest recently by leaving water bottles outside the Georgia Capitol.

