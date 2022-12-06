Watch Now
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform

Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 15:12:43-05

Facebook parent Meta Platforms says it will be forced to consider removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation that could require social media companies to pay news outlets.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites.

Meta has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories.

