EXPLAINER: Will juror's march presence impact Chauvin case?

AP
FILE - In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The huge task for jurors at the trial of Chauvin showed during jury selection as some would-be jurors said they were unnerved by the very thought of being on the panel. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
Derek Chauvin trial
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 05, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legal experts say the revelation that a juror who helped convict Derek Chauvin had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict. But that’s not always the case.

Though rare, there have been cases in which convictions have been tossed out or reexamined after new information about a juror is discovered.

Brandon Mitchell is one of 12 jurors who convicted Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

He says the march he attended last summer in Washington was not about Floyd and was to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr's “I have a Dream” speech.

