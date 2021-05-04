EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?

(AP) — Donald Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday.

That's when the social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the case involving the former president.

The decision is likely to stir up strong feelings no matter which way it goes. If the board rules in the former president's favor, Facebook has 30 days to reinstate his account.

If it upholds Facebook’s decision, Trump will remain “indefinitely suspended." That means he’ll remain banned from the platform for as long as Facebook sees fit.