Experts or 'grifters'? Little-known firm runs Arizona audit

(AP) — The audit of election results in Arizona's largest county could have been done by an experienced election auditor.

But instead, the president of the Republican-controlled state Senate picked a small, obscure Florida company whose leader posted election conspiracy theories on Twitter.

That's led to a strange scene in Arizona for the past several weeks. And even some Republicans in the state are fuming at the audit in Maricopa County.

The company that received the contract is called Cyber Ninjas. It never even submitted a bid. Senate President Karen Fann says she doesn't remember how she heard of them.