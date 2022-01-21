Ex-Chick-fil-A workers sent to prison in Alabama fraud case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two former Alabama Chick-fil-A employees have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a scheme to steal nearly a half-million dollars from the Georgia-based fast-food firm.

The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal judge in Alabama handed down the sentences on Thursday.

Both former employees were directors at a Chick-fil-A location in Birmingham.

A plea agreement states that the two devised a scheme to divert $492,000 in customer payments away from the Chick-fil-A in the city's Five Points South neighborhood and direct them instead to bank accounts under their control.

Many of the payments were for catering orders from large customers.