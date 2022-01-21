Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ex-Chick-fil-A workers sent to prison in Alabama fraud case

Sentencing was Thursday
items.[0].image.alt
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:07:59-05

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two former Alabama Chick-fil-A employees have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a scheme to steal nearly a half-million dollars from the Georgia-based fast-food firm.

The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal judge in Alabama handed down the sentences on Thursday.

Both former employees were directors at a Chick-fil-A location in Birmingham.

A plea agreement states that the two devised a scheme to divert $492,000 in customer payments away from the Chick-fil-A in the city's Five Points South neighborhood and direct them instead to bank accounts under their control.

Many of the payments were for catering orders from large customers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming