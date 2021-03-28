Menu

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Eddie Murphy accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Murphy will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame this month. The NAACP announced Thursday, March 11, 2021, that Murphy will be inducted during the March 27 ceremony, which will air on CBS. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame
Posted at 7:29 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 19:29:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organization’s show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of color.

After Murphy accepted the induction award Saturday night, the actor-comedian said he was “very moved” by the honor. He was presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements. DJ D-Nice took home entertainer of the year in a competitive category against Regina King, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and Trevor Noah.

