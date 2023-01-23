E.W. Scripps Company hosts forum with newsroom leaders on public trust, media accountability

WASHINGTON — The E.W. Scripps Company, as part of its National News Literacy Week, is hosting a discussion with the National Press Club.

The livestream of the discussion featuring newsroom leaders begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

WATCH



The event is presented in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company as part of National News Literacy Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023.

This annual event underscores the vital role of news literacy in a democracy and aims to inspire news consumers, educators and students to practice news literacy and to strengthen trust in news media by reinforcing the role of credible journalism.