Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

E.W. Scripps Company hosts forum with newsroom leaders on public trust, media accountability

scripps.jpg
Bell, Autumn
Source: The E.W. Scripps Company / Facebook
scripps.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 16:53:43-05

WASHINGTON — The E.W. Scripps Company, as part of its National News Literacy Week, is hosting a discussion with the National Press Club.

The livestream of the discussion featuring newsroom leaders begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
WATCH

The event is presented in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company as part of National News Literacy Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023.

This annual event underscores the vital role of news literacy in a democracy and aims to inspire news consumers, educators and students to practice news literacy and to strengthen trust in news media by reinforcing the role of credible journalism.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming