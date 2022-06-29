Watch Now
Delta Air Lines issue July 4 holiday travel waiver

Ross D. Franklin/AP
A recently landed Delta Air Lines airplane is worked on by ground crew at Pinal Airpark Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Red Rock, Ariz., as many passenger planes are being kept at the facility as airlines cut back on service due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 09:38:34-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Delta Air Lines are offering customers a systemwide fair difference holiday travel waiver for July 1 through July 4.

The waiver will allow customers to make changes to their flight schedule ahead of July 4th weekend due to the air line reportedly expecting to carry high volumes over the weekend.

The high volumes had not been seen since before the pandemic.

Change or fare difference fees for all Delta tickets, including Basic Economy, will be eliminated during the holiday waived time period, as long as the destined travel is between the same destination and origin, and in the same cabin of service booked originally.

