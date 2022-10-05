Croctober: Free crocs giveaway in honor of its 20th anniversary

In celebration of Crocs' 20th anniversary, Crocs is kicking off "Croctober" by offering the chance to win a free pair of crocs until October 7.

According to the company, Crocs Club members will have the chance to win the shoes by entering its giveaway raffle. The raffle opened Oct. 1.

The daily drawings of the raffle begin at 10 a.m. each day. Winners of the giveaway will be randomly selected and notified by email within 12 hours of the draw closing. Shipping details will be provided.

The company encourages its members to continue re-entering for better chances.

The company also added that those interested in becoming club members may opt in emails to join.

To enter the raffle, visit launches.crocs.com.

