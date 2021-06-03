Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021, file photo, a man holds a sign at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, a day after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts for the 2020 death of Floyd. The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths was to be transformed Tuesday, May 25 into an outdoor festival on the one-year anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
George Floyd
George Floyd
George Floyd
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:26:37-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews have removed concrete barriers, artwork, flowers and other items from a Minneapolis intersection that has been a sprawling memorial to George Floyd since his death last year.

The clearing work took about four hours to complete Thursday morning at the intersection that is informally known as George Floyd Square.

The intersection has been closed to traffic since the 46-year-old Black man was killed there at the hands of police.

The city says a community group coordinated Thursday's effort to clear the site and that a fist sculpture will remain.

Protesters gathered again at the intersection after the barriers were removed, chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project