Cosby, NBC, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from 5 in NY

In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, comedian Bill Cosby performs at the Stand Up for Heroes event at Madison Square Garden, in New York.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 07, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five women who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them decades ago have filed a new lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian and this one call NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.

NBC says it won't comment on legal issues.

