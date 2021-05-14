Watch
Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

Chris Carlson/AP
A hand written sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 22:22:47-04

Thousands of social media posts have misleadingly painted President Joe Biden and his administration as catalysts of chaos who not only mishandled the temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline last Friday, but engineered it.

A graphic called the East Coast fuel supply crunch “Biden’s Gas Crisis.” A tweet speculated that gas stations running dry was an “INSIDE JOB.” A meme depicted the president and vice president cheering about the “Green New Deal” in front of a snaking line at a fuel station.

In reality, a ransom-seeking cyberattack, not a Biden executive order or energy policy, triggered the shutdown.

