Coke Florida donates 5,000 backpacks to Florida students

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is kicking off its annual "Back-to-School Backpack Giveback" campaign by donating 5,000 backpacks to students across Florida.

The local Coca-Cola bottler, serving 47 counties, continues to fill the backpacks with essential school supplies for the students' upcoming school year.

"As a community partner, it is extremely important for Coke Florida to assist in providing local students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in school settings," said Percy L. Wells, II, Coke Florida's Group Vice President, Governmental Relations, Public Affairs and Communications.

According to its 2022 Back-To-School Survey, Deloitte reports that families may spend $661 or 8% more on new apparel and school supplies compared to 2021.

"Education is essential to addressing inequities amongst our students in urban and rural communities," said Percy L. Wells, II.

The backpacks are distributed across the state during several community events, representing the most backpacks to be distributed in a single year and reportedly increasing the collected value of back-to-school donations to more than $100,000.

Each of Coke Florida's 18 territories are set to partner with local education foundations, non-profit organizations, schools and community groups to distribute backpacks throughout August.

For more information, visit businesswire.com.