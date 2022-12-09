Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as U.S. focus wanes

Saudi Gulf Coopration Summit
Untitled/AP
In this photo made available by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast met Friday in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seeking to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Saudi Gulf Coopration Summit
Posted at 1:59 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 13:59:20-05

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs.

His remarks on Friday likely seek to cast Beijing starkly different from Washington as America's attention in the region wanes.

Xi also urged the Arab states to conduct energy sales in the yuan currency, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the U.S. still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran.

China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has faced widespread international criticism over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming