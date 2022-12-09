China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as U.S. focus wanes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs.

His remarks on Friday likely seek to cast Beijing starkly different from Washington as America's attention in the region wanes.

Xi also urged the Arab states to conduct energy sales in the yuan currency, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the U.S. still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran.

China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has faced widespread international criticism over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen.